Stephan Trubrich joins Lenzing as VP Capital Markets

Lenzing Group has announced that Stephan Trubrich assumed the new role as Vice President Capital Markets, effective as at March 01, 2020. In his capacity, the company said in a statement, Trubrich will oversee the Lenzing Group’s capital markets activities, including investor relations and ESG (environmental, social & governance) reporting. He will report to Stefan Doboczky, Chief Executive Officer of the Lenzing Group.

The company added that Trubrich has more than nine years of experience in the field of equity research with Kepler Cheuvreux, UniCredit and Deutsche Bank. For many years, he has been Austria’s top ranked equity analyst. Trubrich holds a Master’s Degree in Science in Accounting and Finance from Aston Business School, UK. He is also a CFA Charterholder.

Lenzing further said that Stephanie Kniep, Head of Investor Relations, will leave Lenzing, effective as of April 30, 2020 to pursue new endeavours.