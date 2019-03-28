Stephanie Coyles joins Hudson's Bay Company's board of directors

Hudson’s Bay Company’s (HBC) board of directors has appointed Stephanie Coyles as an independent director, effective March 27, 2019. Including Coyles, the company’s board now comprises 13 directors.

“Stephanie is a passionate leader with an impressive track record of driving results. Her extensive experience in retail and consumer brands bolsters this perspective among our board as we work to enhance the customer experience, unlock value for our shareholders and position HBC for the future,” said Richard Baker, HBC’s Governor and Executive Chairman in a statement.

Coyles, the company said, brings more than 25 years of experience in advanced analytics, digital transformation and marketing across a diverse set of North American retail and consumer-facing companies. She currently serves on the board of directors at Sun Life Financial Inc., a Toronto-based life insurance company, and Metro Inc., a Canadian grocery store chain. Coyles is a past member of the board of Postmedia Network Canada Inc.

From 2012 to 2017, Coyles was an independent senior advisor serving both private equity and business consulting clients on digital and advanced analytics topics. Between 2008 and 2012, she was SVP and Chief Strategy Officer for LoyaltyOne. She spent most of her career as a management consultant and eventually, as a partner, at McKinsey & Company from 1990-2008, where she was one of the leaders of the loyalty and marketing practice.