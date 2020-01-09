Steven Cateron named senior creative director of Rebecca Taylor and Parker

Vince Holding Corp. has announced its first major decision for its brands Rebecca Taylor and Parker after acquiring both from Sun Capital in November. The company has appointed Steven Cateron to serve as senior creative director of both labels, effective January 13. He will lead all areas of apparel design and creative services.

Rebecca Taylor is a contemporary women's clothing brand originally founded as the namesake label of the New Zealander designer. It retails through its own channels as well as through wholesale partnerships with retailers including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and Bloomingdale's. Another contemporary womenswear label, Parker launched in 2008 and retails through its own channels and partnerships including Nordstrom, Revolve and Saks.

“I am excited to begin a new chapter working with such highly recognized brands as Rebecca Taylor and Parker," Cateron said in a statement. "Rebecca Taylor has a strong heritage with tremendous opportunity for continued growth and evolution in the contemporary women’s space. I also see meaningful opportunity for Parker and look forward to working with the teams to build upon their work and continue to grow both brands."

Cateron joins Vince from Club Monaco, which he had been with since 2009. Most recently, he served as creative director, SVP design, and started originally as women's design director.

“We are excited to welcome Steven to the Rebecca Taylor and Parker team. Steven brings 15 years of design experience and creative expertise with a great track record of success. We look forward to leveraging his tremendous creative talent, retail experience and strong leadership skills as we implement the Vince playbook into our acquired brands. In this newly created position, Steven will play a pivotal role in helping the leadership team as we move forward with our strategic initiatives to capture the long-term potential for both the Rebecca Taylor and Parker brands," commented Brendan Hoffman, chief executive officer of Vince.