Steven Cook to join Debenhams as MD fashion and home

Debenhams has announced that Steven Cook, former chief merchant of Canada’s luxury retailer, Holt Renfrew is joining the company as Managing Director of fashion and home.

Commenting on Cook’s appointment, Debenhams CEO Sergio Bucher said in a statement, “Steven’s appointment comes following a comprehensive global search to find the right candidate to drive Debenhams’ product offer forward. Steven brings great credentials to the role and by organising under three business units, our managing directors will have more visibility and accountability for delivering the customer experience.”

The company said, taking up the position from early January 2018, Cook will lead the business unit that oversees the organisation’s buying, design and merchandising divisions for these categories as it continues to implement the Debenhams redesigned strategy and Cook’s appointment follows a global search and sees Debenhams commence plans to structure around three business units: beauty and beauty services, fashion and home and food and events.

On joining Debenhams, Cook said, “I am hugely excited to become part of the Debenhams team at this time of transformation. I look forward to leading the team in delivering both product development and a retailing experience which drives the Debenhams Redesigned strategy.”

Prior to the position at Holt Renfrew, a division of Selfridges Group, Cook was divisional vice president and general manager, apparel and accessories for Sears Canada. His retail, fashion and manufacturer experience spans a number of leading brands including Calvin Klein, Badgley Mischka as well as Polo Ralph Lauren, J. Crew and Nike.

Richard Cristofoli, the company aaded, formerly Debenhams’ marketing director becomes Managing Director of beauty, beauty services and marketing and the company’s retail director, Ross Clemmow will broaden his role as Managing Director for retail, digital, food and events.

In May 2017 Debenhams also appointed Sally Hyndman as HR Director and Angela Morrison as Technology and Supply Chain Director and international director, David Smith who joined the organisation in February 2016 has been now named Managing Director, International.

Picture:Steven Cook via Debenhams PR office