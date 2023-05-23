Stila Cosmetics names new chief marketing officer

Beauty brand Stila Cosmetics has appointed Mary Rodrigues as its chief marketing officer.

Rodrigues, who has more than 25 years of experience in the global beauty and luxury and prestige retail industries, will report to chief executive Michelle Kluz and oversee Stila Cosmetics brand and product marketing, creative, consumer insights, membership, and global communications.

Commenting on the appointment, Kluz said in a statement: "I couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Mary to our team. She is a visionary brand and marketing leader who will inject fresh perspective as Stila Cosmetics continues to grow."

Rodrigues was formerly the senior vice president of marketing and e-commerce for RéVive skincare, helping them to achieve exceptional growth. Prior to her role at RéVive, Rodrigues was president of the indie dermatologist brand MDSolarSciences.