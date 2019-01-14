Stitch Fix adds Taco Bell President to Board of Directors

Liz Williams, President of Taco Bell International, is the latest addition to Stitch Fix’s Board of Directors, the company revealed in a statement. Williams is responsible for Taco Bell’s brand strategy and performance in nearly 30 countries.

Commenting on the appointment, the company’s founder and CEO, Katrina Lake, said: “she [Williams] brings a combination of outstanding operational experience and an ability to scale a business globally, while still retaining a consistent brand offering that customers know and love. We are just at the beginning of our international journey as a company and Liz’s insight and expertise will be invaluable”.

Founded eight years ago in San Francisco, Stitch Fix is set to expand its services to the UK later this year, but the official launch date hasn’t been announced yet. In an interview with FashionUnited, the company’s Chief Algorithm Officer, Eric Colson, said it aims to enter other countries in the future, but no markets other than the UK are in the pipeline in the near future.

Stitch Fix’s Board of Directors is comprised of eight members, sixty percent of them female. Other members include: Steve Anderson, founder of Baseline Ventures; Bill Gurley, general partner of Benchmark Capital; Marka Hansen, former president of Gap North America and Banana Republic; Sharon McCollam, former CFO of Best Buy Co. Inc.; and Mikkel Svane, founder and CEO of Zendesk.