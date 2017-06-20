Stitch Fix hires new chief financial officer

Stitch Fix, the online personal styling service, has hired Paul Yee as its new chief financial officer, where he will be responsible for all financial initiatives for the company, including financial planning, accounting, tax, treasury and real estate.

Yee was most recently the global chief financial officer at People Against Dirty, the parent company of the household product brand Method and Ecover, where he led teams in Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, and oversaw finance, accounting, treasury, IT and legal. Prior to that he also worked at Gap and Old Navy.

"Paul's deep financial experience with strong consumer brands will be invaluable as we continue to personalise the shopping experience for men and women," said Katrina Lake, founder and chief executive of Stitch Fix. "His passion for art and science aligns with our brand philosophy, and his leadership will be a tremendous addition to Stitch Fix's executive team and our growth as a company.”

He is filling a role that has been vacant since former chief financial officer Michelle Weaver left the company last year.

Commenting on his appointment, Yee said: "Stitch Fix's unique blend of data science and the human touch is changing the way consumers find apparel and accessories they love.

"I'm inspired by Stitch Fix's vibrant company culture and creative approach to retail, and I'm proud to be joining this team on its journey to reinvent shopping for millions of men and women.”

Stitch Fix founded in 2011 by Lake offers apparel and accessories ranging from 20 - 400 dollars, and include brands such as Ella Moss, Joie, Splendid, Trina Turk, Penguin and Scotch and Soda.