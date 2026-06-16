Stitch Fix names new chief product and technology officer

San Francisco-based online personal styling service Stitch Fix have appointed Sree Sreedhararaj as its new chief product and technology officer.

Sreedhararaj joins from IPSY, the beauty membership platform, where he served as chief technology officer, and will lead Stitch Fix’s technology, product, data science, security and IT teams.

He brings a “deep expertise in personalisation, AI and digital innovation to the personal styling service,” explains Stitch Fix in a statement.

Matt Baer, chief executive at Stitch Fix, said: "Sree brings deep technical expertise and a relentless focus on the customer. Stitch Fix was built on the belief that shopping should feel personal, inspiring and effortless, and we use our rich client data, innovative and AI-driven technology platform and the trusted relationships our Stylists build with clients every day to deliver on this promise.

“As AI unlocks new possibilities, we believe the future of retail lies in using this technology to create more human connections. Sree has built technology platforms that make personalisation at scale possible. That perspective will be critical as we shape the next era of retail."

Prior to IPSY, Sreedhararaj served as chief technology officer at Sephora, where he modernised the beauty retailer’s digital infrastructure and led its AI integration and personalisation strategy. He also held engineering leadership roles at Walmart and served as a consultant at Infosys, where he worked with retailers, including Best Buy, Target, Nordstrom and Gap.

Commenting on his new role, Sreedhararaj added: "Stitch Fix has accomplished something truly unique in apparel retail. The company cracked the code on combining human connection with technology to deliver a superior shopping experience.

“I'm excited to partner with Matt and the entire product and technology organisation. Together, we will build on that foundation, continue innovating for our clients and help more people discover styles they will love."