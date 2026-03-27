StockX appoints Sam Lerer as chief financial officer

US resale platform StockX has announced the permanent appointment of Sam Lerer as chief financial officer. Lerer has served as interim CFO and strategic advisor at the Detroit-based company since July 2025.

During his interim tenure, Lerer was instrumental in strengthening the financial operations of the business. His work focused on enhancing planning, forecasting, and supporting strategic decision-making processes.

Prior to joining the leadership team at StockX, Lerer spent more than 10 years at US private equity firm General Atlantic. While at the firm, he led the 2019 investment in StockX and served on its board of directors for over five years.

Strategic leadership and growth

Lerer previously managed investments in several global consumer technology companies, including Uber, Airbnb, and Snapchat. In his permanent capacity, he will report to StockX chief executive officer Greg Schwartz.

“Sam brings a rare combination of deep financial expertise, marketplace insight, and a strong understanding of StockX,” said Schwartz. He noted that Lerer’s leadership will be instrumental as the platform continues to evolve its marketplace and scale operations.

The appointment follows a period of disciplined growth for the company. Schwartz added that having worked closely with Lerer, the executive team has seen his ability to bring rigor to financial operations and expand strategic focus.

Educational background and board roles

Lerer holds degrees in economics and computer science engineering from the University of Pennsylvania. His academic focus centered on finance and technology through the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology.

“Stepping into the CFO role is a natural next step, and I’m excited to continue working alongside the team to build on the strong foundation in place,” Lerer stated regarding his new position.

Beyond his corporate responsibilities, Lerer serves on the board of the Scratch Foundation. The non-profit organization operates the largest creative learning community for kidswear-age users and was originally founded at the MIT Media Lab.