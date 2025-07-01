StockX names Brendan Dunne as first-ever Sr. Director Customer Community & Engagement

Marketplace platform StockX has appointed Brendan Dunne to the newly created role of Senior Director for Customer Community & Engagement.

As the first-ever Sr. Director of Customer Community & Engagement, Dunne is set to oversee customer engagement efforts, strengthening StockX's relationship with the streetwear, sneaker, and collectible communities, and assist in developing the company's editorial content strategy.

Dunne will also act as a brand ambassador for StockX and represent the platform across several platforms, both online and in person. He brings over a decade of experience working within the sneaker, digital content, and brand storytelling, previously serving as managing editor and general manager at Complex Networks.

"Since day one, our customers have been at the center of everything we do, and listening to our customers continues to be an important part of how our platform evolves," said Greg Schwartz, CEO of StockX, in a statement. "With this role, we're doubling down on our approach to community and customer engagement, and Brendan is the ideal person to drive that effort."

In his most recent role, Dunne was head of sneakers at Complex, overseeing the editorial strategy, partnerships, and content initiatives for the media and entertainment company. Next to his experience as an editorial lead, he also has a respected on-screen personality, previously co-hosting the Complex Sneakers Podcast, which covered trends, industry insights, and cultural shifts. Dunne also co-hosted a weekly talk show, Full Size Run, that examined sneaker and streetwear culture with leading guests from across the sector.

"I've spent my career telling stories about sneaker culture and the communities that power it," said Dunne in a statement. "I'm excited to join StockX at a time of continued growth, and I look forward to building new bridges between the brand and sneaker fans around the world."

Dunne's cultivated insights offer a rare lens into the operations of leading sportswear giants, including Nike and Adidas. His portfolio spans collaborations with global names such as Foot Locker, Reebok, and Adidas, alongside interviews with key industry figures like Tinker Hatfield, Jerry Lorenzo, and J Balvin. Known for blending brand strategy with cultural relevance, he remains a respected authority in the field.

"Brendan brings a rare blend of editorial savvy, cultural fluency, and a genuine passion for the spaces we play in," said Katy Cockrel, Vice President, Head of Global Communications at StockX, in a statement. "As we continue to embrace the communities that shape our brand, his perspective will be critical in helping us connect more authentically and intentionally."

Dunne's appointment comes a month after StockX named Daniel De Jesus Krueger as its new vice president and head of creativity.