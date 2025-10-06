StockX taps Pilar Toro to lead brand integrity and anti-counterfeiting efforts

StockX, the marketplace for sneakers, apparel, accessories, collectables, and electronics, has appointed fashion veteran Pilar Toro as director of brand integrity to build and strengthen StockX’s partnerships with leading brands, advance product verification efforts, and support anti-counterfeiting initiatives.

In a statement, StockX said the strategic hire, would allow the platform to double down on its investments and zeroing in on key focus areas, including the increased application and use of technology in its verification systems, expanded brand relationships, and deeper partnerships with local and federal law enforcement agencies, as it looks to strengthen brand protection, integrity and customer trust, as part of its ongoing anti-counterfeiting efforts.

Toro has over two decades of experience leading brand protection programmes across fashion, footwear, technology, and luxury goods, holding senior roles at Chanel, Lululemon, Sony, Burberry, Tiffany & Co., and Red Wing Shoe Company. Over the course of her career, she has developed and implemented global brand integrity programmes, expanded partnerships with law enforcement and other key stakeholders in the brand protection field, and championed innovative technologies to advance authentication programmes.

In her new role at StockX, Toro will play a key role in shaping StockX’s global brand integrity strategy by driving collaboration with external partners and introducing innovative approaches that complement “the company’s broader brand protection and customer trust programmes”. Toro will report directly to StockX’s chief security officer.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg Schwartz, chief executive officer at StockX, said: “Pilar brings deep industry expertise and fresh perspectives that will help StockX continue to enhance efforts to combat counterfeiting, safeguard customers, and work collaboratively with brands to fight bad actors.

“As a marketplace founded on the principles of trust and transparency, we’re proud of the role StockX has played in setting standards across the resale industry. Pilar’s work will only further reinforce our position as a leader in brand protection and a company committed to doing everything it can to ensure safety and confidence for its community.”

Toro’s most recent role was at the A-CAPP Center at Michigan State University, leading their outreach initiatives, where she deepened her insight into the research and education needed to understand evolving brand protection risks and threats, consumer behaviour, and the strategies required to counteract them.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a company that through innovation is leading the way for an expanded view of brand protection in its category,” added Toro. “I greatly admire StockX’s unwavering commitment to customer trust, and I’m looking forward to helping the team further expand on its work in product verification, anti-counterfeiting, and customer protection.”

Since its founding, StockX has traded more than 65 million products, and its verification process has prevented more than 150 million US dollars’ worth of suspected counterfeit goods from entering the market.