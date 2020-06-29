Story's Rachel Shechtman exits Macy's

Macy's has decided to eliminate at least 3,900 corporate roles to make up for the sales impact of COVID-19, and one departing team member is Rachel Shechtman, founder of Story.

Shechtman joined Macy's in 2018 when the department store acquired her retail concept and appointed her as brand experience officer.

Story is an in-store retail experience that introduces shoppers to emerging brands and small businesses through strategic curations. As the concept is only available in physical locations, it has not been open throughout pandemic shutdowns.

"Rachel has been an outstanding member of the executive team, bringing us fresh perspective and her unique approach to experiential retail," a spokesperson for Macy's told Retail Dive. "We know she will continue to be an important voice and vision in retail."