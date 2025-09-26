Strategic shift at Casablanca Paris: Priya de Souza takes the marketing reins

Luxury brand Casablanca Paris has announced the appointment of Priya de Souza as its chief marketing officer. Taking up the role on September 22, she will report directly to CEO Frederick Lukoff and work closely with creative director Charaf Tajer.

In her new role, de Souza will be responsible for designing and implementing the brand's global communication and marketing strategy. Her appointment comes as brands seek to strengthen their positioning in an increasingly competitive fashion market.

A career focused on culture and collaborations

Before joining Casablanca Paris, de Souza spent nearly ten years at the agency Dazed Media, known for its fashion magazine Dazed. During this time, she headed the partnerships division, an experience that allowed her to develop expertise in collaborations and targeted communication.

De Souza also supervised all campaigns for Adidas Originals' fashion collaborations, such as those with Gucci, Balenciaga and Grace Wales Bonner. Her role at the sportswear brand also involved managing social media and public relations.

In a statement, Charaf Tajer emphasised the importance of this appointment for the future of the house. He stated: “Priya and I have known each other for 15 years and it is a pleasure to welcome such a brilliant and sensitive mind to the industry. She has a rare ability to read both the industry and the social movements that shape our world. I am delighted to be writing the next chapter of the brand with her.”

This appointment is significant for the sector, demonstrating Casablanca Paris's desire to capitalise on its recent success by structuring its marketing approach. De Souza's experience in strategic collaborations and targeted communication could enable the brand to enhance its visibility and expand its global influence.

Last June, seven years after its launch, Casablanca Paris opened its first flagship store in Paris, located at 62 rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré. Initially focused on menswear collections, the Casablanca universe has expanded to include womenswear and a wide range of luxury accessories.