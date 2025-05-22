Strellson: Managing director Marino Edelmann departs

Marino Edelmann is leaving Swiss menswear brand Strellson. The managing brand director of Strellson has not extended his contract with the brand, which belongs to Holy Fashion Group, a spokesperson told FashionUnited.

The trade magazine Textilwirtschaft previously reported this. Edelmann and Strellson will therefore part ways at the end of the year.

He has been active in this position for the company, based in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, since September 2019, and was previously managing director at German clothing brand Drykorn. At Strellson, he succeeded Thorsten Link.

Further details are expected to be communicated by Holy Fashion Group at a later date.