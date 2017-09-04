Stylebop names Ronald Burton fashion director

German-based online retailer Stylebop has named Ronald Burton as its new fashion director. Burton, who joined the etailer last week, will be relocating from New York to Stylebop’s headquarters in Munich to lead the global editorial team.

Burton has been tasked to apply his “distinctive vision” to further develop the website’s visual identity, as well as to position all fashion content to align with the ongoing evolution of the site’s product mix.

“Ronald’s experience and stellar reputation within the industry makes him the perfect fit for our growing creative team,” said Thomas Müller, managing director of Stylebop.com. “We look forward to him developing a unique and engaging editorial point of view for the site, one that mirrors the ongoing evolution of our brand mix.”

Prior to joining Stylebop, Burton worked for style magazine Document Journal as senior fashion editor, where he was responsible for fashion spreads and features, as well as for industry news and trend content across print and online.

Commenting on his new role, Burton added: “I am very excited to bring my years of editorial and styling experience to help further build out the Stylebop.com brand and identity. I feel that the site already possesses a unique voice within the market and I’m looking forward to amplifying that through brand-focused luxury content.”