Stylus appoints new CEO as founder steps into chair role

Trends and insights company Stylus has announced the appointment of Victoria Rennie as its new CEO.

Rennie has served as Stylus’s chief operating officer for the past four years, prior to which she held a number of operational leadership and consultative roles within the events industry.

She succeeds Stylus founder Marc Worth, who is stepping into the role of executive chair.

Rennie said: “I’m delighted to be stepping into the role of CEO for Stylus. Marc Worth is a trends innovator and true inspiration for our industry, and it’s an honour to be taking the reins of the business he founded whilst continuing to benefit from his experience.

“Over the last four years, I’ve witnessed first-hand the importance placed by our clients upon understanding the future of their industries. I’m passionately committed to ensuring that we continue to support our clients, building even deeper relationships with them as we navigate the rapidly evolving consumer landscape together.”

Worth commented: “Victoria knows the business inside out, and I believe now is the right time for her to take the helm. Victoria will report to the board of directors and I’m confident that under her leadership Stylus will continue to go from strength to strength.”