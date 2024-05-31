Sun Choe to join VFC as global brand president of Vans brand

VF Corporation ​has appointed ​Michelle (Sun) Choe as global brand president, Vans, beginning in late July.

Sun, the company said in a release, is a highly accomplished apparel industry executive with nearly three decades of experience leading design and merchandising for renowned global brands, including Lululemon, Marc Jacobs, West Elm, Madewell, Urban Outfitters, Levi’s and the Gap.

“Sun is a strong leader who is focused on consumer insight and has a proven track record of driving brand heat, and translating it into financial results. I am confident that Sun is the right leader to take Vans to new heights,” said Bracken Darrell, president and CEO, VF.

Sun joins VF from Lululemon, where she served as chief product officer for the past seven years, overseeing women's, men's, accessories design, merchandising, innovation, product development, and planning and allocation. The company added that during her tenure, Lululemon quadrupled revenues and strengthened profitability while expanding into new product lines and geographies.

“I am passionate about building high-performance cultures and teams and creating great designs and guest experiences that build long-lasting, meaningful connections with consumers around the world. At Vans, we will do just that – capitalising on the brand’s identity as a lifestyle defined by creativity and authenticity. I can’t wait to get to work,” added Sun.