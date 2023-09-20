Sunspel appoints new CEO Raul Verdicchi

British luxury brand Sunspel has appointed Raul Verdicchi as its new chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Verdicchi joins Sunspel from AlphaTauri where he was chief commercial officer. He replaces Nicholas Brooke, the company owner, who has been chief executive since 2005. Brooke will remain as Sunspel’s executive chairman.

Commenting on the appointment, Brooke, said in a statement: “I am delighted to welcome Raul as CEO of Sunspel. He has extensive experience in the luxury and fashion industry particularly in international business development.

“This experience combined with his appreciation for product quality and understanding of brands makes him ideally suited to drive the next phase of Sunspel’s growth.”

Verdicchi has more than 20 years of experience in finance, operational management, business development and customer experience in multi-channel luxury fashion. He spent 12 years at the Zegna luxury group where he was regional director of Western Europe after being general manager for Korea. He had previously been chief financial officer for the Japan and Korea region and the Iberia region.

Before joining Zegna he worked in audit and strategy consulting for Deloitte and Accenture respectively, where he specialised in the luxury and fashion sectors.

On his new role with Sunspel, Verdicchi, said: “I am particularly excited to be joining Sunspel, a brand with a unique story of British craftmanship dating back to 1860, that has demonstrated a pioneering and brave spirit throughout its long life. The fact that Sunspel is associated with some of menswear’s most iconic styles such as the T-shirt, polo shirt and boxer shorts and continues to be based in the factory that it has occupied since 1937, makes it very special.

“The business has undergone intelligent and consistent growth in recent years and is now an international, multi-channel, luxury casualwear brand, with ambitious plans for significant future growth. I look forward enormously to telling this brand’s beautiful story and to accelerating its expansion worldwide.”

Founded in 1860, Sunspel is a British luxury brand that crafts elegant wardrobe essentials and has stores in the UK and US.