Superdry appoints interim chief financial officer

British retailer Superdry has reportedly named Kim Zaheer as its new interim chief finance officer. He joins the company from bed retailer Dreams, where he most recently served as finance director, a position he held for over 15 years.

Prior to Dreams, Zaheer had held a series of finance-based roles at the likes of supermarket giant Tesco, PRG Powerhouse and stationary chain WHSmith. According to a report by Drapers, Zaheer will replace Superdry’s current interim CFO, Giles David, who had joined the company in January 2024.

At the time, Superdry was attempting to carry out a turnaround plan, the mission of which failed to come to fruition. Evidence of this was also present in the company’s most recent financial statement filed with Companies House this week, in which it posted a revenue decrease of 22 percent for the year to April 27, 2024.

Looking ahead, Superdry issued a sales warning, stating that it was expecting profitability to be impacted by weaker trading. The outlook follows the company’s exit from the London Stock Exchange, a process it carried out in July as part of a wider restructuring.

In the filing, Superdry reaffirmed its commitment to the strategy, stating that it would continue to leverage “brand strength and enhance our digital presence to secure our long-term future and return the business to profitability”.

Superdry has not yet publicly confirmed the news of Zaheer’s appointment.