Superdry appoints new interim CFO

Superdry has announced the appointment of Nick Gresham as the company’s interim chief financial officer.

Starting his new role on 3 June, Gresham will succeed Ed Barker, who is currently serving out his notice period after resigning on 2 April 2019. The move marks the first major hire since founder Julian Dunkerton’s successful return to the board in April.

Gresham currently holds the role of CFO at pure play online sports and cycling retailer Wiggle and has previously held the same roles at Oak Furnitureland and Connect Group Plc, as well as finance roles at Debenhams, Homebase, Home Retail Group, and GUS.

"I am delighted to have secured an interim CFO of the calibre of Nick, who has extensive experience in senior finance roles across the retail sector,” Peter Williams, chairman of the board of Superdry, said in a statement. “This is an important step for Superdry as we continue to focus on rebuilding the board and putting the right leadership and corporate governance structure in place."

