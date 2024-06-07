Superdry CCO to reportedly exit just months after appointment

Superdry’s chief commercial officer Craig McGregor is understood to be preparing to step down from his position amid an ongoing transformation at the company.

McGregor is expected to exit his role in the coming weeks, Drapers initially reported, a move that follows other leadership changes already underway at the struggling retailer.

Chief financial officer Shaun Wills, for example, stepped down from the board at the end of March and was replaced by Giles David, who has taken on the role in an interim capacity.

McGregor moved from Wilko, where he served as retail director for two years, to Superdry in 2020, first taking on the role of global retail director and later becoming CCO in January 2024.

Speaking to Drapers, Superdry said that there were currently no changes in Superdry’s leadership “at this stage”, but that it was “focused on the proposed restructuring plan designed to safeguard the future” of the business.

The company added: “As per our standard policy, we will not comment on any matters concerning individual personnel.”

Superdry is currently awaiting the approval of said restructuring plan which it outlined in May and will include, among other things, notable changes to its UK and European retail network as well as the implementation of a new third party e-commerce platform.