Supergoop appoints Lisa Sequino as CEO

Skincare brand Supergoop has announced the appointment of Lisa Sequino as chief executive officer.

Sequino, the company said in a release, most recently served as CEO of JLo Beauty following nearly two decades of experience driving growth in the beauty and personal care industry at Estee Lauder and Procter & Gamble.

“Lisa brings such super experience and perspective to the table, having built her career scaling and accelerating growth within both established luxury and upstart beauty brands alike,” said Supergoop founder Holly Thaggard.

“Most importantly, she fully understands and is passionate about our mission, which is to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen through innovation and inspiration––and ultimately to help stop the epidemic of skin cancer,” Thaggard added.

Prior to JLo Beauty, Sequino spent nearly a decade in leadership positions at the Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., where she led global strategy and growth for consumer and lifestyle brands across the company's portfolio, ranging from established, iconic brands to high-growth start-up names including Tom Ford Beauty and Estee Lauder. Most recently, she served as the head of North America, where she oversaw all 24 brands across the Estee Lauder Companies portfolio.

“I’ve long admired Holly’s vision, her authentic story, and the category she created nearly 20 years ago with Supergoop. The brand’s mission is a powerful one and they truly shifted consumer behaviour toward daily SPF use,” added Lisa Sequino.

Sequino previously held senior marketing, innovation, sales and M&A roles at Procter & Gamble where she focused on its extensive portfolio of beauty, personal care and wellness brands.

Sequino’s appointment follows significant global expansion across more than 20 new markets in 2023 and the launches of SPF-infused innovations.

The company also appointed Michael Spillane to its board of directors, who holds more than 15 years as a product executive at Nike, Inc. In 2022, Supergoop has also announced a partnership with Sara Blakely, Founder of SPANX, and Whitney Wolfe Herd, founder of Bumble, among others.