Susanne Ehnbåge starts her new role as Lindex CEO

Susanne Ehnbåge, who was appointed the new CEO of Lindex in January, has commenced her new role at the fashion company. The company said in a statement that Ehnbåge has solid skills and experience in retail and in driving successful digital commerce and her driving forces, such as generating results and developing the business with a focus on customer experience, will be valuable assets for Lindex continued development.

“Retail, including Lindex, is undergoing an interesting development with a strong focus on digitalisation and meeting customers’ changing behaviour. Lindex journey has made a strong impression on me and it’s very exciting to lead the continuous development work,” said Ehnbåge in a statement.

Ehnbåge has joined Lindex from the NetOnNet Group, a Scandinavian home electronics retailer, where she was working since 2003 in a number of executive positions, most recently as the CEO of the Group since 2016.

Lindex, the company said, has focused on increasing its profitability and competitiveness throughout the year. To enhance the overall shopping experience, it is also focusing on the digital experience and strengthening its customer meeting and the company believes that customising the store portfolio by turning unprofitable stores around and offering new store concepts and services is also an important strategic focus.

Picture credit:Susanne Ehnbåge via Lindex website