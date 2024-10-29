Susie Kuhn to join Wolverine Worldwide as Active Group president

Wolverine Worldwide has announced the appointment of Susie Kuhn as president of the company’s Active Group, effective October 28, 2024. She will report to Chris Hufnagel, president and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, and serve on the company’s executive team.

Kuhn, the company said in a statement, will be responsible for leading successful brand strategies, executing consumer-focused go-to-market plans, and driving commercial performance for Wolverine Worldwide’s Active Group – which includes the Merrell, Saucony, and Chaco brands.

The Collective – the company’s recently created centre-of-excellence focused on enabling our brands with consumer insights, trend, and innovation – will also report into Kuhn.

Commenting on Kuhn’s appointment, Hufnagel said: “Susie has managed virtually all aspects of consumer-focused businesses in her previous roles – working on both the brand and retail side of the business while focusing squarely on customer journeys, driving the business, and keeping a pulse on consumer and marketplace trends.”

“We’re eager to see the impact Susie’s well-rounded expertise will have on our Active Group brands and the entire Wolverine Worldwide team as we continue our effort to build a new company for the future,” he added.

Kuhn, the company added, brings more than 25 years of global brand-building experience in the footwear, apparel, and retail industries – including senior leadership roles at Foot Locker, Nike, Converse, and URBN. Her experience spans a variety of disciplines, ranging from global brand-building to wholesale, direct-to-consumer, merchandising, product design and development, and marketing.

She most recently served as Foot Locker’s president of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, where she had full responsibility for brand strategy and operational performance.

“The Merrell, Saucony, and Chaco brands are recognized and loved by consumers all around the world, and The Collective is an industry-leading resource that will help these brands forge even stronger connections with their consumers. I look forward to building on the momentum that’s been created and accelerating these brands’ and the company’s growth into the future,” added Kuhn.