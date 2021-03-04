Susie Mulder to join Timberland as global brand president

VF Corporation has announced the appointment of Susie Mulder as global brand president, Timberland. The company said in a statement that she begins in her new role on April 5 and will report to VF’s Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Rendle. She will also serve on VF’s executive leadership team.

“We conducted a very thoughtful and extensive search to find the ideal person to lead our iconic Timberland brand globally, and we found that person in Susie,” said Rendle, adding, “She brings a broad mix of experience in apparel, retail and consumer strategies, all of which is complemented by her strong leadership skills and passion for people and active lifestyles.”

Mulder joins the Timberland brand from clothing brand NIC+ZOE where she served as CEO since April 2012. During her tenure as CEO, the company added, Mulder guided NIC+ZOE’s continued revenue growth through expansion into new points of distribution in the U.S. and internationally, and launched the brand’s direct-to-consumer efforts via e-commerce and its owned stores. Before serving as CEO of NIC+ZOE, Mulder was a partner at global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company where she was a leader in the global retail and consumer goods practice for 15 years.

Mulder is currently a board member at the Kraft Heinz Company where she serves on the audit and nominating and governance committees. She is also a board member of Sally Beauty Holdings where she serves on the executive committee and other committees. In addition, Mulder is a member of the Philanthropic board of advisors for the Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I'm thrilled to join VF and have the opportunity to help lead the Timberland brand into the future,” added Mulder.