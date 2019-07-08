Sustainable footwear brand Veja appoints Laure Browne as Group CEO

Laure Browne, former International Brands Director at Auchan Retail, has joined sustainable sneaker brand Veja in the role of Group CEO. This is the first time in the company’s fifteen-year history that co-founders Sébastien Kopp and Ghislain Morillion appoint someone else for this role.

“After 30 years of experience in French and international groups I decided to give a new orientation to my career by joining a company that allows the convergence of my personal and professional values”, Browne wrote on her Linkedin page. “My mission at Veja will be to support the co-founders on both strategic and operational levels, and to lead the young Veja talents toward the next level”.

Veja currently employs 120 people in France and Brazil. The United Kingdom and the United States are its biggest markets, followed by France. The company has no investors.

In addition to Auchan Retail, Browne’s previous experiences include senior positions at Fnac, SFR, Marionnaud, Yves Saint Laurent Beauty and BIC.

Image: Veja