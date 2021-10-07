Suzy Cirulis joins Caleres as SVP, customer marketing

Caleres has announced that Suzy Cirulis has joined the company as senior vice president, customer marketing. In this role, she will lead the company’s customer marketing efforts across the entire Caleres portfolio including customer relationship marketing (CRM), customer insights and customer analytics.

“Suzy will be instrumental in creating deeper connections with our current customers and building brand connections with new ones,” said Jennifer Olsen, chief marketing officer for Caleres.

The company added that Cirulis joins Caleres with more than two decades of strategy and marketing experience, with depth in CRM, retail and digital marketing. She was most recently chief marketing officer at Crate and Barrel.

Previously she worked in customer relationship marketing with Gap Inc. and its Old Navy, Banana Republic and Gap Outlet brands, and helped to build a new centralized competency in customer marketing for the company.

“Caleres has always had a hyper focus on the customer. Over the last several years, Famous Footwear has grown and strengthened its customer database buoyed by the success of our Famous Footwear Famously You Rewards program. It is the perfect time to bring in the right person to unleash the power of our customer data across the entire Caleres portfolio of brands,” added Olsen.