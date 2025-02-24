Suzy Slavid returns to River Island as trading managing director

River Island has named Suzy Slavid its new trading managing director. It marks a return to the British retailer for Slavid, who had initially served as merchandise manager of River Island’s kidswear and ladieswear for over 13 years.

Slavid left the company in 2012, however, to become director of merchandising and marketing at Boden, where she spent almost 10 years. She eventually became chief trading officer for the fashion retailer but later left to take on the same role at WYSE London.

Slavid was ultimately appointed CEO for the womenswear brand in 2023, making it her most recent role prior to her return to River Island. Slavid confirmed her latest career change via her LinkedIn profile, where she said she was “happy to share” the news of her new position.

Her appointment at River Island comes amid a tricky period for the retailer, which was speculated to have hired advisors in January as it looked to improve profits and cut costs. Shortly after, the company confirmed that its former CEO, Ben Lewis, was to return to the helm after its executive chair, Richard Bradbury, announced his intention to step down.

River Island has been struggling with declining financial results and rising costs over an extended period, and in October 2024, posted a pre-tax loss of 32.2 million pounds, compared to a profit of 7.5 million pounds a year earlier.