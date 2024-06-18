Sven Gerjets joins Gap as chief technology officer

Gap Inc. has appointed Sven Gerjets as the company’s new chief technology officer.

“It is crucial that our technology portfolio and digital roadmap support the reinvigoration of our brands and enable us to build deeper connections with our customers and achieve our goals. Today we welcome Sven Gerjets who joins us as chief technology officer, reporting to me,” said Richard Dickson, president and CEO, Gap Inc. in a message sent to the company’s employees.

Dickson further said that Gerjets is a recognized technology leader with an acclaimed record across multiple industries leading strategic and cultural transformation in the technology landscape.

He has led organisations at scale - at AT&T, DirecTV, Time Warner, Mattel among others – transforming legacy platforms to digital-first environments, modernising direct-to-consumer technology to support front-end order management, warehouse management and point-of-sale solutions.

“The adoption of the right technologies can help us push the boundaries of operational efficiency, product creation and customer engagement. We have just started the journey with data science, and I am confident that Sven’s expertise and leadership will put us on the right path to success,” Dickson added.