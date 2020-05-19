Swarovski appoints its first-ever company-wide creative director

The world’s largest crystal manufacturer, Swarovski, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, has named Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert as its first-ever company-wide creative director.

Engelbert, who has more than 20 years of experience as an international editor and fashion consultant global luxury brands, and has been in charge of the creative direction of Swarovski’s B2B division since 2016, overseeing branding, design and content curation, will now cover “all creative aspects of Swarovski as a whole”, explained Swarovski.

“For decades, Swarovski has been illuminating the world of fashion, design, entertainment, in general, the whole creative industry,” said Engelbert in a statement. “I am thrilled to be leading the creative vision of a cultural powerhouse like Swarovski in the future.”

As the first company-wide creative director at Swarovski, Engelbert will be tasked with overseeing the “full creative direction” of the company, which includes crystals, jewellery, designer collaborations, sunglasses, lighting, stemware, chandeliers, perfume, make-up, and even long-range binoculars.

In addition, Englebert will be actively “reimagining the product portfolio across all divisions,” with her first products to be showcased as part of the spring/summer 2021 collection.

The global creative director appointment comes as Swarovski states it is “realigning its business along a new vision and growth strategy,” under a plan to ensure “one common vision, one strategy and one organisation”.

Robert Buchbauer, chief executive at Swarovski, added: “Our 125-year history is witness for the power of our company to transform and reinvent itself and I am pleased to welcome a brilliant creative mind and strong female leader like Giovanna to our company.

“With her remarkable track record in the industry and compelling point of view, she will explore new frontiers and become a vital part in writing the next chapter of our success story.”

Swarovski was founded in 1895 in Austria, and has become known for designing, manufacturing and selling the world’s highest quality crystal, genuine gemstones, including Swarovski Created Diamonds and zirconia, as well as finished products such as jewellery and accessories, and interior design and lighting solutions.

In 2020, the company celebrates its 125th anniversary, and continues to be run by the fifth generation of family members, with Robert Buchbauer as chief executive, alongside Nadja Swarovski and Mathias Margreiter on the executive board. The company has reported a turnover of 2.7 billion euros and employees, 29,000 people, worldwide.

Image: courtesy of Swarovski