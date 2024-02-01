Sweaty Betty names Kerry Williams as chief marketing officer

Sweaty Betty has announced the appointment of Kerry Williams as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Williams, the company said in a statement, brings more than 14 years of marketing leadership experience in the sports sector to Sweaty Betty. She most recently served as chief marketing officer of Myzone Group, a connected fitness and wearable tech brand.

““Kerry’s charitable experience and personal values are in profound alignment with the values that we hold in the brand and in our charitable Sweaty Betty Foundation . This powerful combination is hugely exciting as she joins us at a time of immense transformation,” said Melissa Mullen, Sweaty Betty global brand president.

Prior to that, Williams was CMO of Gymspin / Herd Brands, a wellness brand. Earlier in her career, she worked for more than a decade at Nike in a variety of leadership roles, including across Nike Training, Nike Global Football. She is also a Trustee of Badu Sports, a charity that strives to empower young people and their families through sports and mentoring.

“I am honoured to join the team at this pivotal time for the brand as we look to inspire and engage women on a global scale and propel Sweaty Betty into its next chapter,” added Kerry Williams.

The company added that Williams is also a former England and Great Britain international hockey player with 96 caps and medals from the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.