T3 names new CEO as it celebrates 20th anniversary

Hair tool brand T3 has appointed former Colgate-Palmolive executive Anish Agarwal as its new chief executive.

Described as a brand strategist, innovator and commercial leader, Agarwal has a proven track record developing global brands and recently played a pivotal role in Colgate-Palmolive entering the prestige skincare space. He then served as the chief marketing officer and global business head for one of the company's acquired brands, PCA Skin, a renowned global aesthetics skincare brand.

In his new role with T3, Anish will be “laser-focused on propelling the company to the next level,” added the hair tool brand, as he guides a long-term strategic plan for T3 to become the category leader.

On joining T3, Anish said in a statement: "I am honoured to join T3 at this pivotal moment and to lead its next phase of growth. The brand's rich heritage, cult-favourite status and world-class products are truly inspiring.

“Together with the company's industry-leading team, we have exciting plans to continue pushing boundaries and pioneering the hair tools industry."

The appointment comes as the brand celebrates its 20th anniversary. Launched in 2004 by Kent Yu and Julie Chung, T3 has become widely recognised as an innovator in the hair tool market for its hairdryers, blow-dry brushes, curling irons and straighteners.

Yu, co-founder of T3, added: "I grew up in hair salons thanks to my parents, who were stylists. Fast forward to 2004 when I created T3's first-ever hair dryer as a love letter to my then girlfriend, now wife – who I believed deserved a better solution for a product she was using on a daily basis. That sentiment has not changed in 20 years; we still see our company as a love letter to our consumers and the salon community and, put them first, always.

“We're proud of the level of trust we've established over the past two decades and are thrilled to continue our legacy together with Anish at the helm. Anish brings a strategic mindset, commercial acumen, creativity and the intensity that we need to raise the bar at T3 and in the category. We look forward to even more winning in the future."