Tabayer appoints Maxim de Turckheim as CEO of global business

US independent fine jewellery brand Tabayer has named Maxim de Turckheim its new chief executive officer of global business, with immediate effect.

The appointment comes as Tabayer continues to solidify its position as a leader in the luxury jewellery market, with the brand adding that De Turckheim’s expertise in global market fairs, strategic planning, and cross-functional collaboration makes him a valuable asset to build on its exponential growth since it was founded in 2021.

De Turckheim previously served as head of luxury watch and jewellery buying at Mr Porter and Net-a-Porter, Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, where he achieved significant triple-digit growth, launched new categories, including fine jewellery and vintage/pre-owned, and collaborated on successful on-site marketing campaigns.

Following the appointment, Nigora Tokhtabayeva, Tabayer’s founder and former chief executive, will prioritise her position as founder and creative director, focusing on shaping the jewellery brand’s “creative vision for the future”.

Nigora Tokhtabayeva, founder and creative director of Tabayer Credits: Tabayer

Commenting on the appointment, Tokhtabayeva said in a statement: “We are delighted to have Maxim de Turckheim join Tabayer as our new CEO of global business. With his extensive experience and successes in the luxury sector, Maxim brings a fresh perspective and invaluable insights to Tabayer.

“His leadership will undoubtedly drive Tabayer forward in our mission to craft sustainable and enduring jewellery pieces that captivate and inspire our audience.”

On his new role, De Turckheim added: “I am so excited to be joining Tabayer, a brand that has achieved remarkable success in just three years.

“Having been buying and working with over 120 fine jewellery brands, I was immediately drawn to Tabayer’s sleek, timeless, and sculptural designs, as well as its strong brand identity that has enabled it to develop an amazing wholesale network and strong direct sales to date. The brand’s deep-rooted commitment to sustainability and creating a better future is admirable and inspiring to future designers to come.”

Tabayer’s minimalistic fine jewellery is rooted in notions of protection and empowerment and all pieces are crafted using ethically sourced materials, including Fairmined certified gold and diamonds ethically sourced and compliant with the Kimberley Process.