Tag Heuer names actor Ryan Gosling as new ambassador

Swiss luxury watch brand Tag Heuer has named Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as its latest global brand ambassador, marking the Hollywood stars first ambassadorship.

The first campaign starring Gosling, described by the watch brand as the “heir apparent to the legendary Steve McQueen” is for Tag Heuer’s new Carrera Three Hands collection, inspired by the brand’s motor racing heritage.

The Carrera Three Hands is a new generation of Tag Heuer timepiece described as a “timeless sporty and elegant” three-hand watch. The new collection of 13 pieces reinterprets and reimagines the horological icon in four versions: the Tag Heuer Carrera Day Date 41 mm, the Tag Heuer Carrera Twin-Time Date 41 mm, the Tag Heuer Carrera Date 39 mm and the Tag Heuer Carrera Date 29 mm.

Image: courtesy of Tag Heuer by Pari Dukovic

Tag Heuer chief executive, Frédéric Arnault, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to announce Ryan Gosling as Tag Heuer global ambassador, for his first-ever brand partnership. A star since his early days, he has grown to become an icon – one both enigmatic and inscrutable.

“He is a true artist who chooses his projects with utmost care and dedicates himself to them like no other, not only shaping his character but the entire creative direction. The movie Drive represents the strongest link with who we are today, and we are excited about the creative projects we have together.”

Image: courtesy of Tag Heuer by Pari Dukovic

Commenting on partnering with Tag Heuer, Gosling said: “Tag Heuer has quietly and consistently been a classic and iconic pillar of excellence in its field for over a hundred and sixty years. Partnering with them was an easy decision and time, in general, is just something I think a lot about now. My kids are growing up fast so I keep an eye on the clock in a way I never used to.”

On the Tag Heuer Carrera Three Hands, Gosling added: “I appreciate its timeless design. I like clean and simple design generally. Growing up, we lived on a pretty tight budget. I gravitated towards things that were simple and timeless so I didn’t have to think about keeping up with trends.”