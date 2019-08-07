Tailored Brands announces appointment of three senior executives

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced the appointment of three executives reporting to Carrie Ask, Brand President, Men’s Wearhouse and Moores, to drive and advance execution of the brands’ growth strategies. The company said, joining the team are Mary Ann McGrath as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Jerry Brandehoff as Senior Vice President and General Merchandise Manager, and Sharmila Sudhakar as Vice President, e-commerce.

Commenting on the new appointments, Ask said in a statement: “I am thrilled to assemble such a proven and talented team of professionals who have successfully transformed each of their respective business domains to drive significant profitable growth for leading companies. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and leadership as we transform our business to deliver an unparalleled customer experience through personalized products and services, inspiring and seamless experiences in and across every channel and brands that stand for something more than just price.”

Three executives join Tailored Brands

McGrath, the company added, brings to Men’s Wearhouse more than 25 years of retail experience. Most recently, she served as senior vice president, customer relationship marketing, for Williams Sonoma, Williams Sonoma Home and West Elm, where she led the transformation of multiple brands to a digitally-focused, data-driven marketing approach and drove significant sales and customer growth. Previously, McGrath held senior marketing leadership roles at retailers such as Gymboree and Escada, and began her marketing career at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Tailored Brands said, Brandehoff is an accomplished merchant leader with experience spanning best-in-class vertical specialty stores, designer brands, product sourcing/development and global merchandising. Before joining Tailored Brands, Brandehoff was executive vice president, general merchandising manager, adult & kids apparel, North America retail – Calvin Klein, at PVH Corporation where he led the North American Calvin Klein jeans and sportswear business. Prior to PVH, he held merchandising leadership positions at Gap, Inc., Williams Sonoma, Inc. and Gymboree Corporation.

Sudhakar joins Tailored Brands with extensive e-commerce and digital marketing leadership experience for major brands. She most recently served as vice president and general manager for Walmart.com’s home décor business. Prior to Walmart.com, Sudhakar was vice president and general manager of growth marketing & e-commerce for Tile, a series C venture backed smart-location company, where she led Tile’s direct-to-consumer business. In addition, she ran Gap’s Factory Online business after leading the shoes and accessories categories for eBay Fashion.

Picture:Facebook/Men's Wearhouse