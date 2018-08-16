Tailored Brands announces appointment of two senior executives

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced the appointment of Richard Hansen as Senior Vice President, strategy & analytics, reporting to Doug Ewert, the company’s CEO and Samantha Lee as Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, who will report to Bruce Thorn, the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer.

"Richard brings us extensive experience leading customer insights and analytics teams for world-class companies, and we are thrilled to bring him on board to lead our strategy and analytics efforts," said Ewert in a statement.

"Samantha has been an outstanding leader of our customer experience team and has been instrumental in executing our strategic omni-channel roadmap. It gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Samantha as chief digital officer," added Thorn to the statement.

The company said, most recently, Hansen served as vice president, customer insights & analytics, for Walmart, where he was responsible for marketing and customer analytics, and customer research for Walmart's US stores and e-commerce business. He joined Walmart in 2016 as vice president, strategy, planning & analytics for Walmart's e-commerce business.

"I am impressed by Tailored Brands' focus on elevating the customer experience both in the stores and online, and its commitment to leveraging analytics to drive business performance. I am excited about the opportunity to help uncover new insights and opportunities to innovate our customer experience and inform our growth strategy," added Hansen.

Previously, Hansen was vice president, planning & analytics for online home décor company One Kings Lane, after serving in a wide range of leadership positions across analytics, operating and product management at eBay Inc. Early in his career, Hansen held consulting roles at Bain & Company and Price Waterhouse.

Lee, the company said, joined Tailored Brands in 2015 as vice president, site management & customer experience, and is currently senior vice president, customer experience. Previously, she was senior director of e-commerce and customer experience at Bebe Stores, Inc. and director of e-commerce and online marketing for Sanrio, Inc. She began her career in marketing and product development for financial services companies, E*Trade Financial and Charles Schwab.

"We have made great progress towards our goal of delivering a seamless omni-channel experience for our customers. "I am excited about overseeing the launch of new digital innovations that delight our customers in-store and online," added Lee.

The company also announced that Ben Baum, executive vice president, customer experience and chief digital officer, is leaving to pursue another role.

Picture credit:Tailored Brands