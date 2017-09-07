Tailored Brands announces senior executive appointments

Tailored Brands has announced the appointment of Frank Hamlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer and Boris Sherman as Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, to drive the company's marketing and omni-channel innovation strategies. The company said, both executives bring to Tailored Brands extensive experience developing and overseeing successful omni-channel marketing and technology strategies for large retailers with robust loyalty programs.

Commenting on these new appointments, Doug Ewert, CEO, Tailored Brands, said in a media release: "We are very excited to welcome Frank and Boris to Tailored Brands. Frank brings us deep digital marketing expertise with proven ability to drive traffic, increase brand engagement and enhance customer loyalty programs. Boris is a strategic leader with more than 20 years of experience driving customer facing technologies that deliver business value.”

Frank Hamlin and Boris Sherman join Tailored Brands

Hamlin most recently served as chief marketing officer for GameStop Corp. where he oversaw the brand portfolio, loyalty, CRM and global omni-channel marketing strategy spanning over 7,400 stores and 40 million loyalty program members. Previously, he was executive vice president and general manager of marketing and e-commerce for Guitar Center, Inc. Hamlin is a member of the board of directors of Tuesday Morning, serving on the audit and compensation committees.

On his new role at Tailored Brands, Hamlin said, "A customer-centric approach is incredibly important and that's at the heart of Tailored Brands' strategy. I am looking forward to executing a data-driven, personalized marketing strategy that attracts new customers and rewards current customers for their loyalty."

Sherman joins the company from L Brands where he was senior vice president of omni-channel technology and oversaw all customer-facing digital, store, credit and call center technologies for the L Brands portfolio of retail brands. Prior to joining L Brands, Inc., he was vice president, information technology for OfficeMax and managing director and chief architect at United Airlines.

"Tailored Brands owns a portfolio of iconic brands and I am looking forward to finding new ways to leverage technology to deliver seamless and memorable experiences for our customers,” Sherman added in the statement.

Hamlin will report to Tailored Brand's CEO Doug Ewert and Sherman will report to the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer Bruce Thorn. Both will serve on the company's executive management committee.

