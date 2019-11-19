Tailored Brands appoints Andrew Vollero to its board of directors

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced that Andrew (Drew) Vollero will join its board of directors and serve as a member of the audit committee. The company said, Tailored Brands board is now comprised of a total of eight members, six of whom are independent.

“We continue to strengthen our board with skills and experiences that align with our strategy to position Tailored Brands for long-term sustainable growth in a dynamic and rapidly changing environment,” said Tailored Brands Chairman Theo Killion in a statement, adding, “Drew brings to us deep experience in all aspects of finance and accounting, including capital allocation and investor relations. His financial and general corporate leadership experience spans navigating challenging turnarounds to building high growth businesses.”

The company added that Vollero has extensive finance leadership and general management experience at major technology and consumer companies such as Snap, Inc., Mattel, Inc. and Taco Bell, a division of PepsiCo., spun off as part of Yum Brands. Since October 2018, he has served as chief financial officer for Allied Universal, a leading security and facility services company with revenues exceeding 7 billion dollars.

Picture:Facebook/Men's Wearhouse