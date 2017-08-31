Tailored Brands appoints Sue Gove to its board of directors

Tailored Brands has appointed Sue Gove as an additional member to the board of directors. The company said, Gove will join the company's audit committee.

"Sue is a highly accomplished executive who has held CEO, COO and CFO roles at major publicly traded retail companies and brings significant board experience to Tailored Brands," said Tailored Brands Chairman of the board Dinesh Lahti in a media statement, adding, "Sue has deep experience across all facets of retail and is known for leading successful turnarounds and driving market share growth."

The company added that Gove has more than 30 years of retail experience. Since 2014, she has provided boards with strategic planning and advisory services, including acting as interim CEO in turnaround and special situations. From 2012 to 2014, Gove was President and CEO of Golfsmith International where she led market share growth in the US and Canada, improved profitability and led the Golfsmith-Golf Town merger. She spent 25 years at Zale Corporation, where she served in senior financial, operating and strategic roles, culminating in the EVP and COO role.

She currently serves on the boards of AutoZone Inc., Iconix Brand Group, Inc. and Logitech International and previously served on the boards of GolfSmith and Zale Corporation.

Picture:Tailored Brands website