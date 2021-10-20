Tailored Brands names Brandy Richardson as its new CFO

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced the appointment of Brandy Richardson as its chief financial officer (CFO), effective November 8, 2021.

Richardson, the company said, joins Tailored Brands with more than 20 years of experience in finance, business transformation, strategic planning and execution, capital allocation, investor relations, process improvement and technical accounting.

She will serve on the company’s executive committee and have responsibility for enterprise analytics, strategy, real estate, risk management and loss prevention, as well as all aspects of the finance organization.

“Brandy brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in managing a portfolio of companies, increasing liquidity, improving capital allocation and driving value creation. Our leadership team and Board of Directors are confident that her forward-thinking leadership is the right fit at the right time,” said Bob Hull, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands in a statement.

Peter Sachse, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands, added: “The experience Brandy brings from her roles in strategy and finance will provide a comprehensive perspective as we continue to navigate the ever-changing retail environment and show up strong for our customers in all the moments that matter.”

The company added that Richardson recently served as the executive vice president and CFO at Neiman Marcus Group, playing a pivotal role in their Chapter 11 restructuring and in refinancing their exit debt facilities. Across her 15-year tenure with the company, she served in roles of increasing leadership and responsibility, including as senior vice president and chief accounting officer as well as vice president and controller. While with the company, she also served as vice president of finance for the marketing and creative organization.

“I’m thrilled to join Tailored Brands at such a pivotal inflection point in the company’s journey. This talented team has effectively navigated a number of challenges and, today, is well-positioned to capture the opportunities that lie ahead,” Richardson stated.

Prior to joining Neiman Marcus Group, Richardson held internal business and consulting roles with Cardinal Health, a medical equipment manufacturer, and Ernst & Young LLP.