Tailored Brands names Scott Vifquain as chief technology officer

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced the appointment of Scott Vifquain as its executive vice president and chief technology officer (CTO).

Vifquain, the company said, joins Tailored Brands with extensive technology and retail experience as well as a proven track record of transforming business operations and identifying and introducing first-in-class enterprise solutions that improve digital profitability, bolster operational outcomes and drive sustained growth.

His extensive leadership experience also includes building, developing and retaining high-performing teams. He will serve on the Tailored Brands’ executive committee and have responsibility for accelerating the company’s technology strategy.

“We are delighted to welcome Scott to the team during a time when we’re experiencing such strong momentum and promise for the future,” said Bob Hull, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands, adding, “As a distinguished retail technology expert, Scott understands the unique challenges and opportunities of the ever-evolving retail environment and has proven his ability to identify and action opportunities that lead to strong performance and results.”

Peter Sachse, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands, added, “The retail experience Scott brings will provide a unique outlook as we pursue new ways to understand and meet consumers’ needs—fulfilling our promise to show up strong in all the moments that matter and further accelerating our success.”

The company added that Vifquain most recently served as the senior vice president, technology of Kohl’s, Inc., during which he played a pivotal role in a strategic transformation to accelerate the company’s digital culture and increase its return on technology. He also led the company’s e-commerce innovation through machine learning and a successful ERP implementation and introduced new customer-facing technology capabilities.

“The investments Bob and Peter have already been making to enhance Tailored Brands’ technology are a great indication of their commitment to the company’s growth and its promise, and I’m looking forward to diving right in to accelerate that progress,” added Vifquain.