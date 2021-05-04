Tailored Brands ropes in three new senior retail executives

Tailored Brands, Inc. has announced the appointment of three retail veterans to its leadership team. The company said, John Tighe has been appointed executive vice president (EVP) and chief customer officer, Karla Gray has assumed the role of EVP and chief stores officer and Tim Cooksey has joined the organization as SVP of real estate.

“We are thrilled to welcome John, Karla and Tim to the Tailored Brands team—especially at a moment when we are seeing such positive momentum in our business and are poised for growth,” said Peter Sachse, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands in a statement.

The experience these three leaders bring to the business will further accelerate our success – particularly when combined with their energy, commitment and strong focus on developing high-performing teams,” added Bob Hull, interim co-CEO of Tailored Brands.

Tighe, the company added, joins Tailored Brands with a strong track record of delivering top- and bottom-line growth as well as extensive brand-building, marketing, e-commerce and merchandising experience. He most recently served as president of Peerless Clothing, the manufacturer of men’s and boys’ tailored clothing in North America.

Prior to Peerless, Tighe’s served into various leadership positions at JCPenney, most recently as chief merchant and EVP. Tighe began his career at May Department Stores Company.

In her 16 years at Nike, Gray had the opportunity to work around the globe, leading large teams through periods of exponential growth. She led global retail operations, was the general manager for direct retail in Asia-Pacific and Latin America, and most recently was the vice president and general manager of the North America Nike Factory Store business.

Prior to Nike, Gray spent 14 years at Gap Inc., where she started her career in stores.

Cooksey, who will manage the real estate portfolio and oversee store development, maintenance and facilities, has more than three decades of experience in real estate, lease administration, facility and construction management. He comes to Tailored Brands following 15 years at Lowe’s, where he most recently served as SVP of real estate and enterprise strategic sourcing.

Prior to his tenure at Lowe’s, Cooksey spent 19 years at US Airways in various leadership roles in facility management and real estate.