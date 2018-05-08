Takko Fashion elevates Andreas Silbernagel to CFO

Takko Fashion GmbH has announced the appointment of Andreas Silbernagel as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The company said, Silbernagel, who has been with the company since 1991, was responsible for the group's finance & accounting division as senior executive director.

"We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Silbernagel as CFO. Silbernagel has been part of Takko Fashion's finance division for more than 25 years and has played an integral role in the development of the company over the entire period. In addition, Andreas has played a key role in the successful refinancing of Takko Bonds over the past year, "said Tom Hall of Apax Partners, major investor in Takko Fashion.

With a degree in business administration, Silbernagel, the company added, has extensive experience in the financial sector, especially in the areas of accounting according to international standards and cash management. His main focus lately was on the implementation of different financing strategies of the group. He succeeds Thomas Helmreich, who is leaving the company.

"Working with an experienced insider of the company, whose heart beats for the company, is an essential prerequisite for a continued positive development of the company," added Arnold Mattschull, CEO of Takko.

Picture:Takko Fashion website