Tala names Jon Wetherell as Creative Director

British activewear brand Tala has announced the appointment of Jon Wetherell as its new creative director.

Previously serving as the creative director at the Net-a-Porter Group and Boden, Wetherell brings more than 15 years of experience in guiding and overseeing creative teams and delivering unique campaigns. Wetherell also honed his vision and expertise working as an Art Director for several leading publications in the fashion industry, including Esquire, GQ, Harpers Bazaar and InStyle.

Tala names former Net-a-Porter Group veteran as Creative Director

In his new role, Wetherell has been tasked with leading the marketing creative direction at Tala to hone the brand’s new visuals and tone of voice. He will be reporting directly to the brand’s CEO, Morgan Fowles.

Wetherall’s appointment comes as the brand prepares to roll out its ambitious international expansion plans and is a key milestone for Tala ongoing growth.

“I’m delighted for Jon to be joining the team at Tala,” said Morgan Fowles, CEO of Tala, in a statement. “His extensive experience in industry-leading brands and publications, alongside his exceptional creative vision, will be instrumental in solidifying our position as a leader in the active-inspired fashion industry. Jon’s appointment is an exciting milestone in Tala’s evolution.”

Tala Campaign Credits: Tala

Founded by influencer Grace Beverley in 2019, the London-based Tala is a women-driven activewear brand that prioritizes accessibility and inclusivity, all while maintaining exceptional performance and fit. "Jon’s visionary approach and deep understanding of fashion trends will be invaluable in shaping the future of Tala and our ongoing innovation in creating problem-solving pieces for women,” said Beverlery in a statement. “I’m very excited to welcome him to Tala.”

Wetherell added the following in a statement: "I’m thrilled to be joining Tala and contributing to its mission to deliver high-performance designs, problem-solving solutions and elevated design in the active fashion industry. Tala's energy and dynamic approach to consciously created products aligns perfectly with the evolving needs of today’s consumers. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive the brand's creative strategy and support its further growth.”