Tapestry adds Doreen Toben and Anne Gates to its board of directors

Tapestry has appointed Doreen Toben and Anne Gates to its board of directors. The company said, appointments of Toben and Gates to the board brings the membership to ten.

Commenting on the new appointments, Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, said in a statement: “We are extremely pleased that Doreen Toben and Anne Gates have agreed to join our board. As Tapestry continues to evolve as a house of brands, we are confident that their respective business experience, strategic insight and leadership skills will prove particularly valuable to us.”

Toben has served as executive vice president of Verizon Communications from February 2002 until her retirement from the company in June 2009. From 2002 to February 2009, she was Verizon’s CFO and was responsible for its finance and strategic planning efforts. Prior to 2002, Toben was senior vice president and chief financial officer with responsibility for finance and strategic planning for Verizon’s Telecom Group. The company added that she brings over 25 years of experience in the communications industry. Toben is also a member of the boards of directors of Arris Group and The New York Times Company. Previously, she has served on the board of directors of Kate Spade from 2009 until the company was acquired by Tapestry in 2017.

Upon her appointment, Toben said: “The brands that comprise Tapestry’s portfolio are built upon a history and heritage of authenticity, with shared values of optimism, innovation and creativity. I’m excited about joining the Board at this unique moment in time, to help build on the foundation they have created as they evolve into a true house of brands.”

Gates was president of MGA Entertainment, a privately-held developer, manufacturer and marketer of toy and entertainment products for children, a position she has held from 2014 through her retirement in 2017. The company said, Gates held roles of increasing responsibility with The Walt Disney company from 1991-2012 including that of executive vice president, chief financial officer for Disney Consumer Products, managing director for Disney Consumer Products Europe and emerging markets, and senior vice president of operations, planning and analysis for The Walt Disney Company. Prior to joining Disney, she worked for PepsiCo and Bear Stearns and holds over 25 years of experience in the retail and consumer products industry.

In addition, the company added, Gates has a broad business background in finance, marketing, strategy and business development, including growing international businesses. She serves on the board of directors of The Kroger Company. She is also chairwoman of Big Sunday and a member of the boards of the University of California, Berkley Foundation, Columbia University School of Engineering, Cadre and PBS SoCal (KOCE-TV Foundation).

"I am delighted to be joining the Tapestry Board. I look forward to contributing to the sustained health and future growth of this home of great brands, all of which resonate with consumers globally," Gates added.

Commenting on their appointment, Jide Zeitlin, Chairman of the board of Tapestry added to the statement: “We conducted an in-depth search for directors who would further strengthen and diversify our board’s breadth of expertise and perspectives. We are delighted to have identified two such exceptional individuals.”

