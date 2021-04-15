Tapestry names Todd Kahn as permanent CEO and president of Coach

New-York based luxury fashion group Tapestry has named Todd Kahn as the new permanent CEO and president of Coach.

Kahn joined the company as senior vice president, general counsel and secretary in January 2008 and has held a number of leadership roles within the organization since then. He has been interim CEO and brand president of Coach since July 2020.

In his permanent role, Kahn will be responsible for all aspects of the brand globally and will report to Joanne Crevoiserat, who was appointed group CEO back in October.

Crevoiserat described Kahn as being “instrumental” in shaping the company’s strategic agenda during his 13-year tenure at the business.

She said in a statement: “Todd has done a tremendous job leading Coach over the last nine months, delivering exceptional business results, while effectively navigating the pandemic. Importantly, during this time, the brand has been building momentum through the recruitment of new, younger customers and the acceleration of digital.”

“I am confident that he is the right person to lead Coach, partnering closely with me and the senior management team as we continue to advance our acceleration program.”

Kahn commented: “Coach is an iconic brand with a remarkable 80-year history and incredibly talented teams. I am honored to lead the brand and passionate about the opportunities ahead as we continue to implement a purpose-led, consumer-centric, and data-driven approach to fueling innovation across customer touchpoints.

“We will deliver the blend of magic and logic that make our brand and business distinctive, providing customers around the world with authentic, compelling product and experiences under Stuart Vevers’s creative direction, underpinned by a focus on operational excellence to support enhanced profitability. Further, under Joanne’s leadership, I look forward to continuing to collaborate across the organization as we leverage Tapestry’s differentiated, multi-brand platform to drive long-term growth.”