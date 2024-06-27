Target announces changes to its leadership team

Target Corporation has named Christina Hennington, currently chief growth officer, as chief strategy and growth officer, and Rick Gomez, currently chief food, essentials and beauty officer, as chief commercial officer, overseeing Target's merchandising business, both effective July 7.

The company added that Lisa Roath, Target's chief marketing officer, will take on the role of chief merchandising officer of food, essentials and beauty in early 2025. The company is initiating an external search for its next chief marketing officer and, until a successor is named, Roath will continue her role as chief marketing officer.

"As we execute our 2024 plans and look to the future, we're putting key leaders and capabilities in place to sustain profitable growth over the long term. Today's announcement builds on our January appointment of Michael Fiddelke to chief operating officer and will further accelerate progress on our growth initiatives," said Brian Cornell, Target’s chair and CEO in a statement.

Target further said that as chief strategy and growth officer, Hennington will work closely with Cornell, Fiddelke and the rest of the leadership team to build on the retailer's roadmap for growth.

As chief commercial officer, Gomez will have full oversight of Target's merchandising business, including its apparel and accessories, home, hardlines, food, essentials and beauty product categories, owned brand sourcing and design and merchandising planning and capabilities.