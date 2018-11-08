Target appoints George Barrett to its board of directors

Target Corporation’s board of directors has elected George S. Barrett, former chairman and chief executive officer of Cardinal Health, Inc., as a new director, effective November 5, 2018.

“George brings to Target’s board a wealth of experience at the helm of global organizations in a complex industry that’s weathered almost constant change. George’s expertise will offer a valuable perspective as we look ahead to scaling our full slate of strategic initiatives in 2019 and beyond,” said Brian Cornell, Chairman and CEO of Target in a statement.

Barrett, the company said, has spent the last decade at Cardinal Health, a global, integrated healthcare services and products company. He has held the role of chairman and CEO for the majority of his tenure, from 2009 to the end of 2017, serving as executive chairman until November of 2018. During his tenure, Cardinal Health grew to rank 15th on the Fortune 500, with 50,000 people in 60 countries and with an annual revenue of more than 130 billion dollars.

Prior to joining Cardinal Health, Barrett spent a decade at global pharmaceutical manufacturer Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, serving in a variety of leadership positions including president and CEO of its North American business and corporate executive vice president for global pharmaceuticals. He serves as a director for the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, chairman of the Healthcare Leadership Council, vice chairman of The Conference Board and a trustee of the Committee for Economic Development. Barrett also serves on the board of directors for Brown University, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, the Columbus Partnership, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Columbus Foundation.

Picture:Target media centre