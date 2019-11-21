TechStyle Fashion Group appoints former Facebook exec as CMO

Daria Burke, formerly the leader of fashion and retail advertising partnerships for Facebook, has been snagged by TechStyle Fashion Group, the global retail company that owns Fabletics, Savage X Fenty, JustFab, ShoeDazzle and FabKids.

Burke will serve as chief marketing officer of fast-growing apparel, footwear and accessories label JustFab. She will be responsible for managing global brand awareness and positioning, and will oversee all marketing functions across channels and regions. One of her main focuses will be leading and developing customer acquisition.

During her time with Facebook, Burke developed brand performance marketing solutions for advertisers across Facebook and Instagram. She utilized emerging digital technologies such as native checkout, augmented reality and artificial intelligence messaging to do this.

Prior to her work with Facebook, Burk served as head of beauty strategy, innovation and experience with CVS, was one of the founding team members of Rent the Runway and worked with leading beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Lancôme and Yves Saint Laurent Beauté.

“Daria is a veteran digital strategist who brings to JustFab extensive experience leading integrated marketing programs within the retail and fashion industries,” Laura Joukovski, president of global fashion brands for TechStyle, said in a statement. “I’m thrilled to bring her on board at such a pivotal moment for JustFab, as we leverage new exciting opportunities to grow our existing presence while expanding into new markets.”