Ted Baker appoints Chief Customer Officer

Ted Baker plc has announced that following a thorough search process, Jennifer Roebuck, currently a non-executive director on the company’s board, will be taking up the newly created leadership role of Chief Customer Officer (CCO) in the business.

Commenting on Roebuck’s appointment, Sharon Baylay, Acting Chair of the board, said in a statement: “We are delighted that Jennifer is joining the executive leadership team. Her background in digital transformation and brand marketing, particularly in the lifestyle and clothing sector will be of huge benefit to the leadership team, as they look to position the business for future success.”

“I’m tremendously pleased to be taking up the role of CCO. My time on the board has strengthened my view that Ted is a great brand and business and I look forward to contributing to its future success,” added Roebuck.

The company added that Roebuck’s career to date includes roles at French Connection, where she was multichannel marketing director, and most recently, Feel Unique, where she was chief marketing officer. As CCO, Roebuck, the company further said, will develop a customer and digital strategy across the business and explore new digital partnership opportunities to drive accelerated growth. She will be stepping down from her non-executive position and therefore as a member of the nominations committee in April.

Ted Baker said, a search is underway to appoint a permanent Chair and Chief Executive to the PLC board.

Picture:Ted Baker media centre